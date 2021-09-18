World Asset Management Inc Sells 3,366 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Kohl’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Kohl’s by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $53.26 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KSS shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.24.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

