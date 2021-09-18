Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) fell 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $6.96. 1,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 5,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Worley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $8.38.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Worley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

About Worley

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

