WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 39.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in WPP by 326.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 79,418 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in WPP in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in WPP by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in WPP by 3.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in WPP in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,470,000. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

NYSE:WPP opened at $66.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.99. WPP plc has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $72.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.8714 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. WPP’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

WPP Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.