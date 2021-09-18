WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Down 45.5% in August

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the August 15th total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 146.0 days.

WUXIF stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. WuXi AppTec has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $25.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.09.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

