WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Down 45.5% in August

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the August 15th total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 146.0 days.
WUXIF stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. WuXi AppTec has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $25.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.09.
About WuXi AppTec
Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for WuXi AppTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi AppTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.