Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Downgraded by Argus to “Hold”

Argus downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WYNN. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wynn Resorts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.53.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $83.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.44 and its 200-day moving average is $117.96. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $67.70 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 350.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

