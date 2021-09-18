Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEL stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.11. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XEL. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

