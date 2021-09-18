Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.31.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XBC. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities downgraded Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cormark lifted their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.20 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of XBC opened at C$9.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a one year low of C$1.74 and a one year high of C$10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.98.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

