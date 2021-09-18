Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Position Boosted by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,660 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Xilinx by 83.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Xilinx by 19.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 565 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 5.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 5.7% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $153.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.71 and a 1-year high of $159.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.80. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Truist raised their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

