XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine Sells 25,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine sold 25,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $2,075,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Constantine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, John Constantine sold 30,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $2,366,700.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, John Constantine sold 25,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, John Constantine sold 20,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $1,528,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total transaction of $386,100.00.

On Friday, August 27th, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $387,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $364,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $646,500.00.

On Monday, August 9th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $630,975.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, John Constantine sold 9,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $760,770.00.

On Monday, July 12th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $634,275.00.

Shares of XPEL opened at $85.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.25. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $103.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 79.56 and a beta of 2.36.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The firm had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in XPEL by 75.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,915,000 after acquiring an additional 456,546 shares during the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP lifted its position in XPEL by 425.2% during the first quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after acquiring an additional 357,132 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in XPEL by 12.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,039,000 after acquiring an additional 116,062 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in XPEL by 217.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after acquiring an additional 113,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its position in XPEL by 383.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 141,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after acquiring an additional 112,589 shares during the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on XPEL. TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

