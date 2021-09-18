Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Stock Price Up 10.1% Following Insider Buying Activity

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) shares rose 10.1% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92. Approximately 1,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 155,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

Specifically, CFO John P. Meloun bought 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,625.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,782.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler bought 18,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $200,920.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XPOF. Piper Sandler began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

