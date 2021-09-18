Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.06

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.06 and last traded at C$5.15, with a volume of 2401051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.37.

Several analysts have issued reports on YRI shares. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a C$5.22 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.10.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.97 billion and a PE ratio of 24.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$537.42 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.037 dividend. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 45.19%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

