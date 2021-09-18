YOUengine Price Hits $0.0045 on Top Exchanges (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. YOUengine has a total market capitalization of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOUengine coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00058892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.00132110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013192 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00046371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

YOUengine Coin Profile

YOUC is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

YOUengine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOUengine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOUengine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

