Yum China Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Yum China in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum China’s FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Macquarie downgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.72.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China has a 12 month low of $49.81 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Yum China by 46.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after purchasing an additional 65,162 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China in the first quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Yum China by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

