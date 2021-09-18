Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $768.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will report $768.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $789.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $747.90 million. AMC Entertainment reported sales of $119.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 543.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.44) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.36.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 313,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,795,000 after acquiring an additional 134,301 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,761,000 after acquiring an additional 326,035 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 110,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 110,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 110,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,730,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,454,297. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.27. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $72.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.58.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

