Zacks: Analysts Expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to announce $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.93. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 572,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,613,000 after purchasing an additional 25,576 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,424,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 177,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 62,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,144,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,733. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day moving average is $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $69.30. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

