Zacks: Analysts Expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to post sales of $18.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.10 million to $20.00 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $11.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year sales of $70.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $78.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $153.70 million, with estimates ranging from $144.90 million to $163.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.22. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. The company had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRON shares. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRON traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,968,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01. Cronos Group has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $15.83.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

