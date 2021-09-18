Zacks: Analysts Expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.16). CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.99). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.52% and a negative net margin of 96.67%. The company had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.13 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of CTMX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,058,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,622. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $340.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 24.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 19.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,768,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,403,000 after buying an additional 451,485 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 24.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

