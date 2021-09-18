Zacks: Analysts Expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to post sales of $70.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.91 billion and the highest is $72.34 billion. Exxon Mobil reported sales of $46.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $269.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $262.69 billion to $276.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $284.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $264.22 billion to $306.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,923 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,341,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,166,000 after acquiring an additional 935,689 shares during the period. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.16. 30,034,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,233,645. The stock has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.41. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

