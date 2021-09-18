Zacks: Analysts Expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.95 Billion

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to post sales of $70.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.91 billion and the highest is $72.34 billion. Exxon Mobil reported sales of $46.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $269.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $262.69 billion to $276.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $284.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $264.22 billion to $306.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,923 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,341,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,166,000 after acquiring an additional 935,689 shares during the period. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.16. 30,034,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,233,645. The stock has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.41. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?    

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exxon Mobil (XOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.