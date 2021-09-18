Zacks: Analysts Expect Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.58 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) will announce sales of $32.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.03 million to $34.20 million. Flexion Therapeutics posted sales of $23.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $122.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.76 million to $126.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $188.39 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $220.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.02 million.

Several brokerages have commented on FLXN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flexion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.96.

In related news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 246,019 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 61,156 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,560,000. Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $887,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.23. 4,835,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,799. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $13.66. The company has a market cap of $313.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

