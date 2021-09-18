Zacks: Analysts Expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will post sales of $39.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.40 million. Heritage Commerce reported sales of $36.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year sales of $153.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $151.77 million to $154.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $158.67 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $165.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $37.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.31 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 161.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth $56,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the period. 71.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 770,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,143. The stock has a market cap of $679.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

