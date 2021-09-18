Zacks: Analysts Expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $699.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to announce $699.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $689.30 million to $709.00 million. KKR & Co. Inc. posted sales of $563.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

KKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,233,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,663,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,079 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $81,836,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $665,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,661 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,936 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $66.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $67.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

