Zacks: Analysts Expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2021

Analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.14. MiX Telematics posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.07 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 10.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MIXT shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.25 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.83. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.0687 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

