Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $197.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.15 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%.

AZPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $127.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $108.15 and a one year high of $162.56.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $1,974,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,131.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,921. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 144,378.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,938,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 70.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,209,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,553 shares during the last quarter. 40 North Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at about $150,307,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 101.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,044,000 after purchasing an additional 864,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 113.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,984,000 after purchasing an additional 582,326 shares during the last quarter.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

