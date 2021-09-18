Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Billion

Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will post $4.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.37 billion and the highest is $5.05 billion. Builders FirstSource reported sales of $2.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year sales of $18.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.33 billion to $18.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.56 billion to $17.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $52.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $55.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.43.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $789,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 497.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 273,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after purchasing an additional 227,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,360,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,701,000 after purchasing an additional 376,579 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

