Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $312.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to post $312.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $320.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $306.60 million. J & J Snack Foods reported sales of $252.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $324.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.17 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

JJSF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.14. 352,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,696. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.67. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.90 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $124.90 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.93%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $947,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,700,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,543,000 after purchasing an additional 32,840 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,201,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,637,000 after purchasing an additional 34,334 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 599,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,116,000 after purchasing an additional 16,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 454,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,309,000 after purchasing an additional 99,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

