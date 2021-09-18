Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $479.75 Million

Analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will announce $479.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $481.50 million and the lowest is $478.00 million. Oceaneering International posted sales of $439.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.35 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%.

OII stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.64. 2,426,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,895. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 3.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $18.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OII. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,109,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,445,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,527 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth $10,173,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after acquiring an additional 884,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth $6,508,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

