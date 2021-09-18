Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Will Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will report earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $0.97. PacWest Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 173.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $306.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PACW. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,341,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,201,000 after buying an additional 183,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,140,000 after buying an additional 80,702 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,168,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,976,000 after buying an additional 272,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 110,455.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 22,091 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PACW stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,940,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

