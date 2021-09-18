Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.87 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will post $7.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.74 billion to $7.98 billion. Philip Morris International posted sales of $7.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year sales of $31.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.86 billion to $31.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $32.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.78 billion to $33.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.86. 8,749,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,426,009. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.66. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $158.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

