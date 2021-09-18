Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.94 Billion

Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will announce sales of $25.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.60 billion. Valero Energy posted sales of $15.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year sales of $100.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.65 billion to $101.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $109.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $104.50 billion to $113.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,780,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,092. Valero Energy has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -125.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

