Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Avangrid also reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on AGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,483. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $56.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.13%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

