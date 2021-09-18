Zacks: Brokerages Expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.21. Corcept Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $91.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.83 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CORT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 47,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $980,507.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $162,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,971. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 470,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after buying an additional 24,585 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 746,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 386,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after buying an additional 8,781 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,771. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

