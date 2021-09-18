Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $542.96 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) will report $542.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $544.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $539.40 million. Dropbox reported sales of $487.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

DBX traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $30.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,996,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,265. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of -73.10, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $308,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $45,811.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,853 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter worth $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 286.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

