Zacks: Brokerages Expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to Announce $0.82 EPS

Brokerages expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to post $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Moelis & Company reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

MC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

MC stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.90. The company had a trading volume of 859,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,710. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average of $56.57. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $63.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,385,000 after buying an additional 438,869 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,796,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,241,000 after buying an additional 143,216 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,019,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,835,000 after buying an additional 31,899 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,796,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,223,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,700,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,722,000 after buying an additional 32,664 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

