Zacks: Brokerages Expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.65. The GEO Group posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on GEO. Wedbush began coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $859.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.71. The GEO Group has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $11.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The GEO Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,106,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,277,000 after purchasing an additional 312,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The GEO Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,940,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,220,000 after purchasing an additional 93,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in The GEO Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,509,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after purchasing an additional 220,595 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The GEO Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,892,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after purchasing an additional 466,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,964,000 after acquiring an additional 106,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

