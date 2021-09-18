Zacks: Brokerages Expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2021

Analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.65. The GEO Group posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on GEO. Wedbush began coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $859.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.71. The GEO Group has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $11.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The GEO Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,106,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,277,000 after purchasing an additional 312,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The GEO Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,940,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,220,000 after purchasing an additional 93,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in The GEO Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,509,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after purchasing an additional 220,595 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The GEO Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,892,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after purchasing an additional 466,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,964,000 after acquiring an additional 106,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The GEO Group (GEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.