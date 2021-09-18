Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 1.21. MakeMyTrip has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $39.01.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.83 million during the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. Research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 84,533.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MakeMyTrip (MMYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.