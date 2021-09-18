Zacks Investment Research Lowers AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) to Sell

AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. provides technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform principally in China. The company’s brand includes ATRenew. AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. is based in SHANGHAI. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.80 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of RERE stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. AiHuiShou International has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter worth about $748,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter worth about $822,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,048,000. Institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

AiHuiShou International

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

