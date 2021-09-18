Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CPK. Maxim Group upped their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company.

CPK opened at $125.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.93. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $72.89 and a one year high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $111.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $38,441.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $183,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,718 shares of company stock valued at $595,644. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 100,560.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 47.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 177.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

