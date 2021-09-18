Zacks Investment Research Lowers POSCO (NYSE:PKX) to Hold

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “POSCO, formerly known as Pohang Iron & Steel Company Ltd., manufactures hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries. “

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

POSCO stock opened at $74.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. POSCO has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.19.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that POSCO will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKX. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in POSCO by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in POSCO by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 21,640 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in POSCO by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

