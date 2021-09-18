Zacks Investment Research Lowers Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quidel Corp. discovers, develops, manufactures and markets point-of-care, rapid diagnostic tests for detection of medical conditions and illnesses. These products provide accurate, rapid and cost-effective diagnostic information for acute and chronic conditions that affect women’s health throughout the phases of their lives including reproductive status, pregnancy management and osteoporosis. Quidel also provides point-of-care diagnostics for infectious diseases, including influenza A and B, strep throat, H. pylori infection, chlamydia and infectious mononucleosis. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of QDEL opened at $153.48 on Wednesday. Quidel has a 12-month low of $103.31 and a 12-month high of $288.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.80.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). Quidel had a net margin of 48.96% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The firm had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.29 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quidel will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Quidel by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,425,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,992,000 after buying an additional 2,163,485 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Quidel during the 1st quarter worth $112,391,000. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quidel by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,827,000 after buying an additional 378,368 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Quidel by 1,982.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 355,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,602,000 after buying an additional 338,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quidel by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 502,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,329,000 after buying an additional 294,973 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

