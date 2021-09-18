Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale of food and other products through its stores. It operates through the Cash and Carry, and Éxito Group segment. The Cash and Carry segment includes its business under the Assai brand. The Éxito Group segment consists of its businesses in Columbia, Argentina, and Uruguay under the Éxito, Surtimax, Super Inter, and Carulla brands. Sendas Distribuidora SA is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

NYSE ASAI opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Sendas Distribuidora has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $18.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAI. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter worth $118,604,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 651.2% during the 2nd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,427,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,418,000 after buying an additional 1,237,866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,351,000 after buying an additional 625,765 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter worth $6,246,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter worth $6,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

