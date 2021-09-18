Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $144.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

CPK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of CPK stock opened at $125.07 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $72.89 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.93.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $269,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $183,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,718 shares of company stock worth $595,644. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 906.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 11,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 10,060.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

