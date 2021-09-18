Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ESTC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.25.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $164.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.67 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.66. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $97.48 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total value of $148,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $1,209,778.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,781,777.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 514,698 shares of company stock valued at $84,959,034 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Elastic by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Elastic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Elastic by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Elastic by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

