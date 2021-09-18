Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBERDROLA, S.A. operates as an energy group, which provides utilities and wind power. It is primarily involved in electricity distribution, gas distribution and telecommunications. In electricity distribution segment, it plans, develops and operates the distribution network, provides the service within regulatory quality of service, measures usage at the supply points, bills access and full rates until the last resort rate is established and runs demand management programmes. The main work of gas distribution segment involves carrying gas from the network to the end user’s installation. The Company also operates telecommunications infrastructure which consists of different networks such as backbone (fibre optic and PLC), transmission, data-switching, voice-switching and radio. IBERDROLA, S.A is based in Bilbao, Spain. “

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Societe Generale raised Iberdrola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.68 price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Iberdrola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iberdrola has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS IBDRY opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.44. Iberdrola has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $61.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 7.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iberdrola will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.8297 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iberdrola (IBDRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.