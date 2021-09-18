Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,684 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 86.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total value of $370,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $100,853.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,469,848.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,100,303 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zendesk stock opened at $124.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $93.52 and a one year high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

