Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) Short Interest Down 57.6% in August

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the August 15th total of 149,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 346,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have commented on ZME. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zhangmen Education in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Zhangmen Education in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zhangmen Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zhangmen Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zhangmen Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,695,000. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZME stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 19,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,941. Zhangmen Education has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.08.

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

