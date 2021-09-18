ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Reaches $0.0122 on Major Exchanges

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 34.4% against the US dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $19.37 million and $33,803.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00070921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00120322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.53 or 0.00173953 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.70 or 0.07039990 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,924.46 or 0.99798220 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $411.18 or 0.00856242 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002653 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,388,237 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

