Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Sunday, July 11th.

OTCMKTS:ZFSVF opened at $420.80 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $328.13 and a 1 year high of $450.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,000.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

