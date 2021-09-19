-$0.09 EPS Expected for Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) to report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings. Anixa Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.81) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Anixa Biosciences.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANIX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 935,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,827.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arnold M. Baskies bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $82,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,670 in the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter worth $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Anixa Biosciences by 35.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Anixa Biosciences by 51.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 57,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANIX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.90. 173,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,240. Anixa Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $146.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

