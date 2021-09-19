$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to report $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.18. Mueller Water Products posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MWA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

In related news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $420,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $76,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,484 shares of company stock valued at $582,473 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 13.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 16,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after buying an additional 66,412 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 607,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after buying an additional 73,795 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 16.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,272,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,772,000 after acquiring an additional 324,284 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 92,690.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 38,003 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $15.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

