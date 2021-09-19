-$0.21 EPS Expected for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.54) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enlivex Therapeutics.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENLV. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of ENLV stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.65. 88,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,717. The company has a market capitalization of $183.60 million, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $29.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.

